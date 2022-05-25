The strong Lee Johnson-Aiden McGeady Sunderland connect as Hibs linked with ex-Celtic star

Scotland international David Marshall has been snapped up on a free contract following his exit from Queens Park Rangers, while a deal is in place for Leeds United youngster Nohan Kenneh who will arrive with a strong reputation when he joins following the end of his deal at Elland Road.

Former Celtic star Aiden McGeady could be the next through the door at Easter Road.

The Scottish Sun reports Hibs are considering a move for the 36-year-old.

McGeady will be a free agent when he departs Sunderland following the expiry of his deal at the Stadium of Light after their promotion to the Championship.

During his time with the Black Cats he worked with Johnson and built up a strong relationship which could work in Hibs’ favour with other clubs keen on signing the winger, who was once sold for around £9.5million by Celtic to Russian giants Spartak Moscow.

Speaking nearly a year ago, having signed a contract extension to stay at Sunderland, McGeady spoke of the influence of Johnson.

"If it was another manager then I don't think I would be here, but he made it quite clear from as soon as he took over that he wanted me to play and be a big player in his team," he told the Sunderland website in July 2021.

Aiden McGeady has been linked with a move to Hibs. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

“He showed a lot of faith in me and I'd like to think I repaid that faith to an extent, but there's a lot more to be done to be successful. But the manager was a big part in me wanting to stay.

“I've played probably my best football for a couple of years, especially when I came back into the team, under him.

“He gives me licence to play and I know now what he wants from his team.”

Johnson has also spoken of his admiration for 93-time Republic of Ireland international, labelling him “a quality human and professional”.