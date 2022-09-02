The player who is out to down both Hearts and Hibs - and is aware of fresh competition in the Kilmarnock team

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kilmarnock's Innes Cameron scored the winner against Hearts.

The Rugby Park side have signed Christian Doidge on loan from the Leith club and while 22-year-old Cameron said he is looking forward to learning from the Welshman, he recognises that the 30-year-old represents fresh competition for a starting berth and proved that he is unwilling to simply stand aside.

“Obviously, it wasn't a bad time [to pop up with a winning goal] but there is competition in every position, not just up front. Everyone is fighting for the chance to play and that's not a bad thing. It lifts everyone to perform better and everyone knows that they have a chance.

“I got my start [against Hearts] and luckily I got my goal but I know it might not be like that all season so you just need to keep biding your time. I'm just going to relish any opportunity. I did that on Wednesday and if I get another chance I will hopefully take it.