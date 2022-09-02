The player who is out to down both Hearts and Hibs - and is aware of fresh competition in the Kilmarnock team
Kilmarnock’s Innes Cameron helped oust Hearts from the Premier Sports Cup but now he is hoping to contribute to a win over Hibs and keep one of their loanees on the sidelines.
The Rugby Park side have signed Christian Doidge on loan from the Leith club and while 22-year-old Cameron said he is looking forward to learning from the Welshman, he recognises that the 30-year-old represents fresh competition for a starting berth and proved that he is unwilling to simply stand aside.
“Obviously, it wasn't a bad time [to pop up with a winning goal] but there is competition in every position, not just up front. Everyone is fighting for the chance to play and that's not a bad thing. It lifts everyone to perform better and everyone knows that they have a chance.
“I got my start [against Hearts] and luckily I got my goal but I know it might not be like that all season so you just need to keep biding your time. I'm just going to relish any opportunity. I did that on Wednesday and if I get another chance I will hopefully take it.
“When i was younger I had Kris Boyd here as well and then he was replaced by big Laff [Kyle Lafferty] and he has been brilliant with me. He always speaks to me and tells me what I could do better, what I'm doing well. I've not met Christian Doidge yet but I'm sure he will be much the same because he is another who has that experience, having played at Hibs. People like that are the people you need to learn from.”