The Hibs star 'living the dream', David Marshall influence and positive news for Scotland goalkeeper situation

Hibs goalkeeper Murray Johnson is currently “living the dream”. From a five-game loan spell at Airdrieonians at the start of the season, he has gone from fourth choice at Easter Road to back-up to David Marshall with a match against the might of Borussia Dortmund in the Uefa Youth League to look forward to.

The 18-year-old could be set for a busy night in Leith tonight when the German giants come to town with a place in the last-16 at stake. If Hibs are to progress, becoming the first Scottish side to reach such a stage, Johnson may be required to have the game of his career, showing there is a strong future not only beyond Marshall but also for Scotland.

Having had trial spells with Manchester City and Brighton, Johnson is understandably highly thought of at Easter Road. Academy director Steve Kean revealed he received rave reviews regarding the player’s development after a recent Scotland Under-19s camp. His current position as No.2 following the departures of Kevin Dąbrowski and Ryan Schofield is testament to that.

"I felt I was ready; I'd had a bit of experience at the start of the season at Airdrie which I think put me in a really good place moving forward, and being number two to David Marshall is a massive thing for me,” he said. "I think it's just about continuing to move up the ladder. I was behind a couple of 'keepers, which is how it goes, but then they exited the club and I've loved taking the opportunity.

"Being involved the last couple of weeks has been amazing for me and my development and it's great to share it alongside a few of the other young lads as well.

"Being No.2 at Hibs is obviously very different to playing on loan for Airdrie; it's a massive club and with that comes responsibility upon young shoulders. I think I've matured very well. I've been a professional footballer for well over two years now but it became very real, very quickly – I walk into the dressing room and my top is sitting there next to David Marshall's.

"But that's what we train for and play for. Being the number three goalkeeper is a specialist position, because you're always ready. If someone gets injured you're the only one who can take up that role.”

‘Greatest Scottish goalkeepers’

Hibs goalkeeper Murray Johnson has impressed for Scotland 19s. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Johnson said he could only laugh if told a couple of years back that he would be back-up to Scotland’s Euro 2020 qualifying hero. Now he is soaking up every little ounce of Marshall's extensive experience.

"Ever since Marsh joined the club he's been influential,” he said. “He's got so much experience and as a young goalkeeper, there's no one better to learn from in training, watching him in games, picking his brain after games, before games, during training. I don't think there could be a better person for me to be learning from and he's had that taste of European football as well.

"It's a bit crazy but I think it's just how football works. It's a good reminder to stay humble because you've started, and two years later you're rubbing shoulders with one of the greatest Scottish goalkeepers of all time. I'm living the dream, but it's also an opportunity that I've taken with both hands.”