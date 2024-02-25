'That’s one thing I spoke to Myziane about when he came in': Hibs coaxing best out of Maolida

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery insisted Myziane Maolida was getting better with every passing week after watching the forward score Saturday’s late match-winning strike against Dundee.

The on-loan Hertha Berlin forward netted the decisive goal in a 2-1 cinch Premiership victory with a solo effort that saw him flummox Joe Shaughnessy before firing past Trevor Carson from close range in the 81st minute. It was a strike that could prove crucial to Hibs in their bid for the top six after closing the gap on Dundee to two points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Montgomery – who brought Maolida to the club last month – was delighted with how he kept his composure when it mattered most. He said: “I thought Myziane’s goal just summed up his performance. And the team’s performance more than deserved the win. He’s a top-class player and you saw that on Saturday. He’s getting better with the more minutes he gets into his legs.

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery was delighted with Myziane Maolida's contribution against Dundee.

“Myziane and a couple of the other guys, like (Emiliano) Marcondes, who came in during the window because they weren’t getting regular football. That’s one thing I spoke to Myziane about when he came in, giving him that opportunity. He’s been getting better week in, week out and against every team, he’s a real threat. You saw his quality in so many moments and he’s a real team player as well.”

Following a nondescript start to the game, Hibs went ahead ten minutes before the break after Dylan Vente converted a penalty. Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson was at fault for the spot-kick after flapping at Joe Newell’s corner before clattering into Emiliano Marcondes. Luke McCowan levelled for the visitors with a low drive from 18 yards in the 78th minute before Maolida came up with the winner.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty refused to point the finger of blame at Carson. He said: “I can’t be critical of Trevor but he is critical of himself – because he’s a brilliant professional. But you see the saves he pulls off after the penalty. There are four or five different-class saves.Trevor has dug us out so many times.