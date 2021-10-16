Tam Courts talks targets after Dundee United go third as Jack Ross slams Hibs performance

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts shows his delight at full time after the 3-0 win over Hibs at Easter Road. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“Not really because what we’re trying to do is just be mindful of our own targets,” was Courts response after goals from Nicky Clark, Ryan Edwards and Kieran Freeman earned United a throughly deserved 3-0 victory on the road.

“Last year in the first quarter the club finished on 11 points, we’re already on 17, in terms of a comparison.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I don’t want to get too analytical but if we get 1.45 points per game that would keep you on a trajectory towards sixth so week-to-week league position is not really what we're paying attention to.

“It’s just tryng to make sure that we’re aware of those little targets and we keep striving further.”

The outcome of the match was in stark contrast to the previous meeting between the sides in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final last month, where Hibs raced into a 3-0 first half lead en route to the semis.

“It was a really enjoyable game to watch today, almost an extension of the game at Tannadice: two good teams going at it,” Courts added.

"The timing of our first goal was really helpful coming just before half-time – it goes in, shapes my team-talk, and from there the boys were really tactically aware, disciplined, and capitalised on some key moments in the second half.”

Jack Ross branded Hibs performance “the worst version of ourselves”, adding: “We were lazy, slow, and selfish in our play. We deserved to lose the game in that manner.”