David Marshall’s stunning performance in Hibs’ 2-0 win over Aberdeen was toasted by his manager Nick Montgomery as the Hibees chalked up three Premiership wins in a row for the first time this season.

The veteran goalkeeper pulled off a string of excellent saves, including a 77th-minute penalty stop from Bojan Miovski, to preserve his team’s clean sheet. Hibs are now eight points clear of the Dons, albeit having played two games more, and move back into fifth place in the league table thanks to goals from Dylan Vente and Will Fish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have to thank Davie Marshall, he is a top class goalkeeper,” said Montgomery. “I said that when I came to the club and nothing has changed. He stood strong, had some big moments. I thought the penalty save summed up his performance.

Nick Montgomery takes the acclaim of the Hibs fans after a 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Easter Road.

“He’s not as old as me, he’s four years younger, but it feels like he has been around a long time. You need a clam head at the back. Today wasn’t our best performance although in patches it was very good. But at times we lost concentration. We know they’re a direct team and sometimes you need to win a little ugly and I thought we did that to keep the clean sheet.

“It’s vitally important you have good characters in the team and you’re not going to get more experienced than David. He’s had a lot of stick in the past but he’s a top class goalkeeper and he showed that today. We also had chances we could have put away but 2-0, clean sheet, going into a tough period, I’m definitely happy with the result.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson was left to lament Marshall’s performance and his own team’s profligacy in front of goal. They had 24 shots at goal, with top-scorer Miovski missing from the spot and also being denied on numerous occasions by Marshall. Despite their struggles in the league, with Aberdeen remaining in tenth, Robson believes the wins will come.

“That’s the best we’ve played since I have been in the job,” said Robson. “I know people will say we lost the game, I get that but if we are going to come to Hibs away and have 24 shots and dominate the whole game then I think we are doing something right. I have to give my players credit for that but I know we need to win games.”

It was a frustrating afternoon for Aberdeen manager Barry Robson.

On Miovski’s travails, Robson commented: “He had three one-on-ones, maybe more and missed a penalty. We stick with him. He is a great kid. “If he takes his chances we win the game comfortably but he never and we need to accept that. “Big game against Killie now and we need to try and put on a good performance like we did today.”