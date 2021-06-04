Stevie Mallan reveals his Hibs intentions after Turkey loan spell as interested parties circle

Stevie Mallan has returned to Hibs after a loan spell in Turkey. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

A successful four months in Turkey, on loan to top tier side Yeni Malatyaspor, has bolstered the 25-year-old, and while he would not be adverse to a more prolonged stint abroad, with interested parties monitoring his situation, he is keen to force his way back into Easter Road manager Jack Ross’ thinking as the Leith side attempt to build on last season’s third place finish in the league and semi-final and final appearances, as well as ensure a run in Europe.

The midfielder, who made 43 appearances in his first season in the capital and a further 27 in the curtailed second season, slipped down the pecking order last term as Joe Newell found his form and newcomer Alex Gogic made an impact, generating stiff competition in the centre of the pitch and limiting Mallan to too many appearances off the bench for his liking.

“I am definitely hoping to come back to Hibs and as far as I’m aware the manager wants me for next season so that’s good to know but it is a difficult one.

“I need to have a good preseason. I have a year left on my contract at Hibs and hopefully I can fight my way into the manager’s plans. I have to try that before we start talking about the future. But we will have to see who they bring in and who will be going.

“My girlfriend is here and the dogs but going back to Turkey could be a possibility if everything went well and we could make it work at home and at Hibs.

“I enjoyed it that much, and that would make it hard to say no if the opportunity arose again. It has definitely opened my eyes to other opportunities in football. I enjoyed it out there and I enjoyed meeting new people.

“I haven’t spoken with Jack yet but he has said he is looking forward to getting me back for next season and he didn’t want me to go in the first place so I am definitely looking forward to coming back and seeing the boys and hopefully I can bring back some of the things I learned in Turkey.”

