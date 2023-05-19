Steve Kean quits Hibs academy role as former Blackburn boss returns to management

Steve Kean has left his role as Hibs Academy Director to take up the manager's job at Georgian side Torpedo Kutaisi.

Kean, who joined the Easter Road club 18-months ago, has restructured the club's academy set-up, and opened up stronger pathways for the development of young players, including the introduction of the development squad to bridge the gap between youth and senior football.

Over the last year and a half, six academy graduates have gone on to make their first team debuts; Murray Aiken, Jacob Blaney, Kevin Dąbrowski, Robbie Hamilton, Oscar MacIntyre, and Josh O'Connor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The academy also earned success on the pitch by winning the CAS Elite U18 League, the cinch Reserve League, and progressing through to the Play-Off round of the UEFA Youth League losing narrowly to Borussia Dortmund.

Steve Kean has left his role as Hibs academy director to take up a first-team management position in Georgia. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

“As a club, we would like to sincerely thank Steve Kean for the enormous impact he’s had on Hibernian FC and the development of the Club’s Academy," said Hibs chief executive Brn Kensell.

“Through his strategic decisions, we have been able to increase the standard of academy coaching, provide specific player development plans and bridge the gap towards the First Team.

“Whilst we’re very sorry and disappointed to be losing him, we understand his will to manage First Team football again. We wish him all the best at Torpedo Kutaisi and for the future.”

Kean added: “First of all, this has been a really tough decision for me. I have absolutely loved my time with Hibs and the last 18 months.

“We have achieved a lot of different milestones within the Academy during that time which the club can be proud of. From competing in Europe, winning domestic silverware and watching the lads receive First Team appearances and international call-ups has all been brilliant.

“It has been great to help the likes of Daz, and other aspiring coaches at the Club, with their coaches badges too and I will miss being around the Club every day. However, sometimes these opportunities come your way and you have to take them when they arise.