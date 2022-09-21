Steve Clarke drops Ryan Porteous Scotland hint as he backs Hibs star amidst controversy

The centre-back has been in the headlines following Saturday’s 3-1 win over Aberdeen with Dons boss Jim Goodwin branding him a con man after winning a penalty which saw Liam Scales sent off.

Porteous was one of Hibs’ best players in the final fixture before the international break but has been more notable for being in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Former referees hit out at the defender in a podcast this week.

For Clarke, however, he has been hugely impressed with Porteous and his attitude around the Scotland camp ahead of the Nations League triple header, believing the player to have developed a reputation “unfairly”.

“Listen, once you are out there on the pitch you are there to be judged and some people will judge you the other way," he said. “I can’t comment on what other people think of Ryan Porteous.

“I will only judge Ryan by what he does for us, how he trains for us, how he works for us when he gets his chance to play. That’s how I will judge him.

“I have found him to be a very enthusiastic, polite young man who comes into the group, trains well, works well and is desperate to play for his country.”

Steve Clarke has backed Hibs defender Ryan Porteous. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

With centre-back options limited, Porteous could feature against Ukraine or Ireland.