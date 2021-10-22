Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Easter Road side have only won two of their last seven league games but that is still a far healthier state of affairs than at Aberdeen, who have lost five consecutive league matches and have not tasted victory in any competition since August.

Glass was backed by Pittodrie chairman Dave Cormack earlier this week but such a run can continue only so long. After Hibs, Aberdeen head to Ibrox to face Rangers on Wednesday before they welcome Hearts to Pittodrie next Saturday.

It promises to be another week where the under-pressure manager’s credentials will be given a tough examination.

“There’s three big games in a week and then Motherwell come to town as well, all teams up above us in the division,” pointed out Glass. “It presents an opportunity for us to right a lot of wrongs.

“We know if we win on Saturday we sit only four points behind Hibs. Listen, it might not happen, but there are not too many people talking about Hibs in the same breath as they are talking about us at the minute.

"I realise there’s a lot of stuff out there, I realise only results change it. And that starts here.“I think any balanced individual who has watched our games would see that’s a team that should be winning more games than they have.“It doesn’t look like a lost cause when you watch our team. It doesn’t look like a group of players that have chucked the towel in. It doesn’t look like a staff that don’t know what they are doing.”

Glass hopes to welcome back midfielder Ross McCrorie this weekend, while goalkeeper Joe Lewis and on loan Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff return to the squad.

The manager urged his side to seek to score the first goal in the game. They have not done so in the league since the victory over Dundee United on the opening day of the season.

“It has been a long time since we have scored the first goal in a game, and that goes a long way to winning football matches – especially when you’re under the gun,” he said.