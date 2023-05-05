Tony Watt could miss the rest of the season after hurting his ankle in training.

The 29-year-old striker has made 11 appearances and scored once for the Buddies since joining on loan from cinch Premiership rivals Dundee United in January. Ahead of the trip to Easter Road to play Hibernian on Saturday, St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson revealed Watt is to have a scan and admitted his concern about the Scotland cap for the five post-split fixtures.

The Northern Irishman said: “We had an injury to Tony Watt in training yesterday so he is not going to be available for Saturday. He went over on it. It was innocuous, just two players came together and he went over the wrong way but we are quite concerned about it at the moment He is having scans on his ankle today. Obviously we spoke to Dundee United, who own Tony, and we will have the results today and see where we go with it, but we are quite worried about it at the moment.”

