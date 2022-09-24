Shaun Maloney vows to be better after Hibs sacking as he looks back on 'difficult experience'

Shaun Maloney was in charge of Hibs for 120 days.

The 39-year-old took over as Hibs boss in December last year following the departure of Jack Ross, but was sacked before the 2021/22 campaign came to an end after just 120 days in charge.

Hibs failed to reach the top six of the cinch Premiership under his watch and lost two derby matches against Hearts in the space of week to seal his fate.

The former Celtic and Scotland forward was heavily linked with the Dundee job this summer but remains out of work. However, he says he wants to return to management and has vowed to be a better version of what Hibs fans saw of him.

"It was a difficult experience,” Maloney said of managing Hibs. “But I think it will be invaluable for me.

"I have a real fondness for the club, I love the history and the passion of the supporters. I will look back on it in a few years as a big learning experience.

"I hope the club can go and achieve what the supporters want. I was at big clubs that held extraordinary pressure so I was not disturbed by that at Hibs. I got knocked down. I get back up. I need to be better. I will be."