Shaun Maloney the frontrunner for managerial vacancy as ex-Hibs and Celtic man linked with former club

Former Hibs manager Shaun Maloney has emerged as the frontunner for the Wigan Athletic vacancy following the quickfire sacking of Kolo Toure.

By Matthew Elder
3 minutes ago
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 10:06am
A run of nine games without a victory spelled the end for Toure after just 59 days in charge at the DW Stadium having only joined the club on a three-and-a-half year deal at the end of November.

The former Celtic and Manchester City defender leaves with the Latics rooted to the bottom of the English Championship and, according to Wigan Today, another former Parkhead star is being lined up as his replacement.

Maloney is highly regarded by Wigan supporters after four successful years as a player that included a historic FA Cup win over Manchester City in 2013.

Former Hibs manager Shaun Maloney could be set to return to the dug-out with one of his former clubs. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 40-year-old endured a chastening start to his management career, lasting only 19 matches in charge of Hibs after replacing Jack Ross in December 2021, having quit his job as Belgium assistant manager to take up the Easter Road position.

