Shaun Maloney refuses to be disappointed with Hibs players despite lack of cutting edge at Motherwell

Shaun Maloney speaks to his Hibs striker Christian Doidge at full time.

The capital club could not leapfrog the Steelmen into fourth place in the cinch Premiership, drawing 0-0 in windy conditions as Motherwell held on for a point following Liam Donnelly’s 73rd-minute red card.

Hibs had a good chance to win the match at the end when Christian Doidge blazed over the bar when one-on-one with goalkeeper Liam Kelly, but the miss summed up Hibs’ potency in the final third.

It is the second league match in a row Hibs have not managed a shot on goal and while Maloney noted the lack of cutting edge, he could not find fault with the way his team played.

“I’m really pleased with the performance but slightly disappointed we didn’t take one of the chances we had,” said Maloney.

“But in these conditions I have to be very pleased with how the team played.

“We maybe weren’t as patient as we could’ve been when they went down to ten men, but they’re fourth and these games are maybe decided on fine margins.

“I can’t criticise any of my forward players for missing chances, I want them to be brave.

“Although we didn’t have any shots on target I still thought we created enough chances to win the game.

“We haven’t lost ground but it was an opportunity to go fourth. Considering where we were a few weeks ago, we’ve had a positive start so far, having beaten Aberdeen and then Dundee United away.”