Shaun Maloney finds comfort in Hibs performance but says referee got penalty call wrong

Admitting to being disappointed with the draw against Dundee United in their penultimate match before the split, the Easter Road gaffer said he questioned referee Don Robertson’s decision to not only wave aside a late penalty claim but also book Chris Mueller for simulation. However, he admitted that his own men had been instrumental in the final result.

“The ref has a difficult job. They see it very quickly. If he feels it wasn't a penalty, he might feel he has to do something. For me, it was a bit harsh because I thought it was a foul.

“I think there was contact. From what I have seen it was maybe the wrong decision. These things seem to be happening at the moment but we’ll move on quickly.”

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney at full time after the 1-1 draw with Dundee United at Easter Road. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

One positive was the goal-scoring debut from Harry Clarke, whose finish cancelled out Dundee United’s opener. But the draw still leaves Hibs in a precarious position.

“At this time of the season the result will dictate how the players, the supporters feel,” said Maloney. “But I was pleased with the performance. The difference between talking about a draw and a win is very fine margins.”

It leaves the Leith side seeking victory at Tynecastle, in next weekend’s capital derby, to ensure a top six spot for the concluding five Premiership games.

“When we perform like we did in the second half, we can cause any team trouble.

“We’ll look forward to next week. What gives me comfort is the way we played. Going down 1-0 after 10 minutes, we could have gone the other way and panicked, but we played very well. We gave them zero opportunities up to the last five minutes when it became a bit chaotic.

“But saying that, still in that final third we have to be more creative and dangerous with the actual clear cut chances we create. We have to make a difference in that area.”