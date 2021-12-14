Shaun Maloney: Ex-Celtic star linked with vacant Hibs job, 'No 1 target' currently Belgium assistant

Shaun Maloney has been stronlgy linked with the Hibs job. Picture: SNS

On Tuesday morning, Easter Road chief executive Ben Kinsell issued an update on the managerial search, outlining what the club are looking for in their new head coach.

“We have a clear vision for the football club," he said. “We want to acquire a manager who has an attacking mentality and is progressive and hungry for the opportunity to build something special here at a big club in Hibs.”

Kinsell also noted the club are “coming to a conclusion” with their search.

According to the Scottish Sun, Maloney, who is currently assistant to Roberto Martinez with the Belgium national team, is primed for the role.

It is understood talks have taken place with the club and he could even be appointed on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final against former club Celtic.

Maloney retired in 2017 at the age of 34 to move into coaching. His first role came in the academy at Celtic who he played for 215 times across two spells before the job with the Belgium national team presented itself a year later.

Having played under Martinez at Wigan Athletic, the 38-year-old would become a valued member of the Red Devils backroom staff.

According to the Scottish Sun report, former Hibee Gary Caldwell has been lined up for the No.2 position.

A former team-mate of Maloney’s at Celtic, Wigan and Scotland, he has had managerial experience with Wigan, Chesterfield and Partick Thistle.