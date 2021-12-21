Shaun Maloney backed to bring success to Hibs by 'sad' Belgium and Leicester star

Youri Tielemans in action for Belgium against Scotland in 2019. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The 38-year-old has left his role as assistant coach to Roberto Martinez with the world's number one ranked country to take up his first managerial post at Easter Road, where he will be assisted by Gary Caldwell.

Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans said he was disappointed to lose Maloney as a national team coach but backed the "really respected" former Celtic and Scotland man to be a success as his own man in the dug-out.

"Firstly, congratulations to him," Tielemans, who has 47 caps for Belgium, told Sky Sports.

"I'm sad for myself because he's a really good guy, good person and I think he'll do well as a manager because he's got the experience working with one of the best squads as a national team.

"With Belgium we have a really good squad with really good quality players and he's done a really good job with us.

"He's really respected inside the group, a really good guy like I said, and a really good professional.

"He knows as a player what it takes to win and to be able to motivate players and prepare players for games and that's what you want from your manager."

Maloney previously worked with the Celtic under-20 development squad before taking up a full-time position with Belgium national side working under former Everton, Wigan and Swansea boss Martinez.

"I will be forever grateful to Roberto for last three years," the new Hibs boss said of his time with working alongside the Spaniard. “He has been a really good sounding board in the past week, there was advice that allowed me to make the decision.

"I worked extremely hard, dedicating my life to the Belgian team. I will miss that connection with the players, but I'm pretty sure there will be a connection pretty quickly with this team.

"There were some very high pressurised moments and all of these experiences make you feel like you understand how to deal with them and you learn from how other people deal with them. Now I have to go on my way and make these decisions at these points. I feel ready."