Shades of Pat McGinlay as Hibs midfielder gets a taste for goals

Pat McGinlay - seen here scoring against Hearts in 1998 - was a prodigious goalscorer from midfield in his two spells at Hibs

Bust-a-gut-charges from midfield were his stock in trade and while Kyle Magennis is playing slightly further forward, in a role that seems tailor made for him, Hibs fans are experiencing some flashbacks in the form of the former St Mirren player. Magennis has already beaten his own best goals tally for the season.

His strike in the Premier Sports Cup win over Kilmarnock on Sunday when he burst through to provide Kevin Nisbet with an option made it four goals in seven games so far this campaign.

“I think the highest amount of goals I have had is three!" he reflected afterwards. "Obviously, I was playing a bit further back (then). I am enjoying the role a bit further forward.”

No one is more delighted by his early season form than Jack Ross, his manager and great ally. “He’s my boy, I gave him his debut. I’m fond of him,” said the Hibs manager as he reflected on Magennis’ goal-laden start.

Ross returned to St Mirren to sign the midfielder. However, even he might not have realised he was getting a McGinlay-type player into the bargain. Injuries hampered Magennis' progress in his first season and while he managed 22 appearances, one solitary goal did not anticipate this season's haul to date.

McGinlay struck 79 times in two spells at Easter Road. Another dark-haired midfielder from Glasgow, Paisley rather than McGinlay's Partick, is on course to hit double-figures by Christmas.

How does Magennis account for this suddenly prodigious strike rate? Certainly, a tweak to his position, where he is now encouraged to support the forwards, is a significant reason. Then there’s also the support of the manager, who he has praised for continuing to believe in him.

“All last season I was getting injuries, but I have worked with the gaffer before,” Magennis said. “He just kept saying to me he knew how good a player I was and that I just need to be patient with myself and he will be patient with me. He trusted me.”

Magennis has also felt the benefits of a first close season in two years. He knows how frustrating it is to pick up injuries and so there was clearly some empathy when he saw Kilmarnock skipper Chris Stokes collapse to the turf while he was trying to shepherd the ball out.

Magennis was the nearest opponent and seemed to hesitate despite having the clear chance to run in on goal while the defender lay stricken. He might now be sitting on eight goals if he possessed less compassion.

Having suffered an ACL injury while with St Mirren, he knows the mental strain that often comes with a long period of rehabilitation. Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright praised Magennis’ sportsmanship afterwards.

“I was a bit in shock that he went down so quickly, and then as soon as I touched the ball the ref blew the whistle,” explained the Hibs player. “I’d just heard the ref blow the whistle straightaway. It is obviously gutting for him. I know how bad it is to be injured. I wish him well in his recovery.”