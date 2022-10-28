Buddies boss Stephen Robinson confirmed that the 28-year-old defender emerged from the incident unscathed but would tend to his wife, who was injured.

The Northern Irishman said: “Unfortunately, Scott Tanser was involved in a car crash the night before last.

“He, luckily enough, is OK but won’t be available for Saturday, unfortunately his wife is not as good and we wish her a speedy recovery as well.

St Mirren's Scott Tanser was involved in a car crash that left his wife injured. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scott is happy everyone is OK but he won’t be involved in the game on Saturday.

“It puts football into perspective, doesn’t it?

“His kids weren’t in the car but his wife has been injured and hopefully she will have a quick recovery and everyone is OK.