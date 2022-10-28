Scottish Premiership star to miss Hibs match following car crash
Scott Tanser will miss St Mirren’s cinch Premiership game against Hibs on Saturday after he was involved in a car crash earlier this week.
Buddies boss Stephen Robinson confirmed that the 28-year-old defender emerged from the incident unscathed but would tend to his wife, who was injured.
The Northern Irishman said: “Unfortunately, Scott Tanser was involved in a car crash the night before last.
“He, luckily enough, is OK but won’t be available for Saturday, unfortunately his wife is not as good and we wish her a speedy recovery as well.
“Scott is happy everyone is OK but he won’t be involved in the game on Saturday.
“It puts football into perspective, doesn’t it?
“His kids weren’t in the car but his wife has been injured and hopefully she will have a quick recovery and everyone is OK.
“Our focus is making sure him and his family are OK, first and foremost, and hopefully maybe getting him back in next week but at the moment he needs to make sure family are OK.”
