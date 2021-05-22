Scottish Cup final player ratings: St Johnstone 1-0 Hibs
Marks out of ten for every player to get game time at Hampden this afternoon.
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 5:03 pm
Here's how we make our decisions on how to grade the players. Everyone, starter and sub, begins on a rating of 6.
Mark Atkinson rates St Johnstone, Patrick McPartlin rates Hibs.
Ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.
Page 1 of 6