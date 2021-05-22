St Johnstone’s Shaun Rooney lifts the Scottish Cup trophy after scoring the winner at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Scottish Cup final player ratings: St Johnstone 1-0 Hibs

Marks out of ten for every player to get game time at Hampden this afternoon.

By Mark Atkinson and Patrick McPartlin
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 5:03 pm

Here's how we make our decisions on how to grade the players. Everyone, starter and sub, begins on a rating of 6.

Mark Atkinson rates St Johnstone, Patrick McPartlin rates Hibs.

Ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Matt Macey - 8

No chance with the goal and only a handful of routine saves otherwise. Superb penalty save and block from the follow-up.

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

Buy photo

2. Paul McGinn - 6

Gave away penalty but had a decent game otherwise.

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

Buy photo

3. Josh Doig - 6

Beaten by Rooney for the opener but solid enough otherwise.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Buy photo

4. Ryan Porteous - 6

Comfortable enough but made a couple of unforced errors that put his side under pressure.

Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group / SFA

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 6