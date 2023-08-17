All Sections
Scottish-born 14-year-old son of former Hibs player makes £1m move to Manchester City

A teenage footballer who was born in Scotland has signed for Manchester City in a remarkable £1million transfer at the age of just 14.
By Matthew Elder
Published 17th Aug 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST
 Comment

Tyrese Noubissie has completed the big-money move from Leicester City where his performances in the youth ranks have led to him being regarded as one of the brightest up and coming prospects in his age group in English football.

Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal were all credited with an interest in the teenage midfielder but the English Premier League champions have won the race for his signature after an agreement was reached on a reported seven-figure compensation fee.

Noubissie was born in Livingston and is eligible to play for Scotland as well as England, Cameroon and France. He is the son of former Hibs midfielder Patrick Noubissie, who made four appearances for the club in the 2007-08 season and also spent time on loan at Livingston and Dundee.

However, according to French newspaper L’Equipe, Noubissie would prefer to represent Les Blues and the French FA have already been in contact with the player’s representatives regarding his international future.

Noubissie is expected to feature for the Manchester City U16 side this season and will sign his first professionnal contract with the club once he turns 17.

