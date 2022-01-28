Scott Allan 'in talks' with Championship club as Hibs exit nears

Scott Allan could be set to join Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock rebuild amid reports he has held talks over a possible move to Rugby Park.

Friday, 28th January 2022, 2:24 pm

The Hibs midfielder has struggled for game-time this season and looks set to depart the club before the January window closes on Monday night, with the Easter Road side prepared to let him go in order to further his first team opportunities elsewhere.

The 30-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has also been linked with Premiership sides Dundee and St Mirren in the window.

But according to The Sun, he has now opened discussions over a move to Killie, who are pushing for instant promotion from the Championship following their relegation from the top flight last term.

Hibs midfielder Scott Allan is reportedly in talks with Kilmarnock. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Should the move go through, Allan would be the third Hibs player to swap Leith for Ayrshire in the January window after Daniel McKay and Dylan Tait completed loan moves earlier in the month.

