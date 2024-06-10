Scotland hero David Marshall retires from playing football and lands newly-created role at Hibs
Former Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall has announced his retirement from professional football and is to take up a new role as Hibs’ technical performance manager.
The 39-year-old goalkeeper has brought to an end a stellar playing career, where he played 670 senior first-team matches at Celtic, Cardiff City, Norwich City, Hull City, Wigan Athletic, Derby County, Queens Park Rangers and Hibs. He also won 47 caps for Scotland and made a crucial penalty save in a Euro 2020 shoot-out against Serbia that secured the nation’s qualification for its first major tournament in 22 years.
Marshall will work under Hibs’ sporting director Malky Mackay, who he played for at Cardiff during the 2012/13 campaign, winning the English Championship. Marshall signs off having played 86 times for the Easter Road outfit, where he was club captain for a season.
During his playing career, Marshall completed a Masters degree in Sports Directorship whilst also joining the Board of the Hibernian Community Foundation. In his new role, he will work on strengthening the football operations department on the performance side, working directly to support the Mackay and first-team operation, spearheaded by new head coach David Gray.
Upon announcing his retirement, Marshall said: “Having made the decision to retire from football, I’m delighted to be given the opportunity in this role at the Football Club. I’ve got to know and understand the Club over the last two seasons and I look forward to working closely with Malky Mackay to create an environment which can deliver success both on and off the pitch.
"This new role is a great opportunity for me to work across various different performance departments within the Football Club and to learn from Malky who has years of experience in the game. The fans support will be vital to our success and I know, as always, you’ll be there for the team, David Gray and his coaching staff. I am looking forward to getting started for the 2024/25 campaign.”
Mackay added: “I am delighted that David will stay with our club in a new role in which I know he has a real passion for. I’ve known him a long time and his work ethic, values and standards are exactly what are required. He will work closely with me to bring sustained success to our club and will be a major asset to Hibernian FC.”
