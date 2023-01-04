News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Ryan Porteous transfer latest: Udinese talks continue as Hibs seek improved offer for Scotland defender

Udinese remain the only club in negotiations with Hibs over the transfer of Ryan Porteous, despite reported interest from Germany.

By Alan Pattullo
4 minutes ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 7:51pm
 Comment
Hibs are seeking an improved offer from Udinese over the transfer of Ryan Porteous. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Hibs are seeking an improved offer from Udinese over the transfer of Ryan Porteous. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Porteous looks set to leave Easter Road during the current transfer window with Hibs keen to secure at least some money for a player who has rejected fresh terms at the club.

It’s understood Udinese are still the front runners and indeed are the only club in talks with Hibs. However, it will require an improved offer from the Serie A club if Porteous is to become the latest Scot to perform in the Italian top tier.

Hide Ad

The defender missed Monday’s 3-0 Edinburgh derby defeat by Hearts due to suspension but would be free to return for Sunday’s trip to face Motherwell at Fir Park as Hibs seek to halt an alarming slide.

But few fans expect to see him then – or indeed in a Hibs shirt again. “I think potentially a January sale would be the idea if we raise a fee,” said manager Lee Johnson earlier this week.

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.