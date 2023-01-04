Udinese remain the only club in negotiations with Hibs over the transfer of Ryan Porteous, despite reported interest from Germany.

Hibs are seeking an improved offer from Udinese over the transfer of Ryan Porteous. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Porteous looks set to leave Easter Road during the current transfer window with Hibs keen to secure at least some money for a player who has rejected fresh terms at the club.

It’s understood Udinese are still the front runners and indeed are the only club in talks with Hibs. However, it will require an improved offer from the Serie A club if Porteous is to become the latest Scot to perform in the Italian top tier.

The defender missed Monday’s 3-0 Edinburgh derby defeat by Hearts due to suspension but would be free to return for Sunday’s trip to face Motherwell at Fir Park as Hibs seek to halt an alarming slide.