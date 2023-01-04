Porteous looks set to leave Easter Road during the current transfer window with Hibs keen to secure at least some money for a player who has rejected fresh terms at the club.
It’s understood Udinese are still the front runners and indeed are the only club in talks with Hibs. However, it will require an improved offer from the Serie A club if Porteous is to become the latest Scot to perform in the Italian top tier.
The defender missed Monday’s 3-0 Edinburgh derby defeat by Hearts due to suspension but would be free to return for Sunday’s trip to face Motherwell at Fir Park as Hibs seek to halt an alarming slide.
But few fans expect to see him then – or indeed in a Hibs shirt again. “I think potentially a January sale would be the idea if we raise a fee,” said manager Lee Johnson earlier this week.