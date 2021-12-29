Ryan Porteous ruled out until February after three-match ban - but available for Hearts

Ryan Porteous. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Hibs defender tangled with Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez during his side’s 1-0 win and appeared to kick out, catching the Dons striker in the off-the-ball clash. Though it went unpunished by referee Alan Muir at the time the incident has been deemed to have breached the Scottish FA rule 200 A2 for violent conduct by the fast track hearing held on Wednesday.

Porteous scored the winning goal in the match – Shaun Maloney’s first in charge at Easter Road – but will sit out two-matches immediately as a result of the verdict – applicable in all competitions. However the incident also takes the 22-year-old across the disciplinary threshold and will trigger a further game in the SPFL.

He will sit out league games when football resumes against Celtic and Motherwell – on January 17 and 26 – either side of the Scottish Cup meeting with Cove Rangers on January 20 which he will also miss.

Ryan Porteous challenges Christian Ramirez during a Cinch Premierhsip match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Easter Road, on December 22, 2021, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

It does however mean the defender will be available for the derby against Hearts, rescheduled to February 1 from it’s original January 3 date.

The ban on the back of the winter break will see Porteous out of action for more than a month and is not his first suspension of the season. The Scotland under-21 defender has already been banned after a red card against Rangers in October, as well as has accruing six yellow cards in the league so far this term.