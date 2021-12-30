Ryan Porteous: Hibs management team can bring best out defender if he 'screws the head'

Ryan Porteous in action for Hibernian. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Porteous landed a three-match ban for an off-the-ball tangle and kick at Christian Ramirez in the 1-0 win over Aberdeen earlier this month - where the 23-year-old himself scored the winner.

He’ll now be unavailable for new Easter Road boss Shaun Maloney until February, missing games against Celtic, Motherwell and the Scottish Cup tie against Cove Rangers - but Miller believes the new management team can put the spotlight back onto Porteous’ positive traits, but he has to listen to the advice and ‘screw the head’.

“I don't mind his aggression but he needs to cut out the reckless nature of some of his tackles - it is as simple as that. He is better than that, a better player than that and he can go onto some great things,” said Miller, currently the assistant manager at Falkirk.

“He has Gary [Caldwell] there who was a top top centre-back and Shaun - a younger manager who is a bit more understanding and calmer - there are two guys there who can help. I would just say listen to them.

“He will be a miss now for Hibs. They have started great under Shaun and he has been playing in the middle of a three which will probably suit him because he is a wonderful player as well as a really good defender and you just want to be talking about that with Ryan Porteous. ”

Speaking on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard Miller recalled coming up against Porteous as the defender broke into the Hibs first team.

“I played against him maybe three years ago when he was just coming into the team and I thought he had a chance. He was keen to learn and asking questions about certain movements but now every other week we are talking about an incident, either off the ball or a reckless lunge and he just needs to screw the head a little bit and let people talk about how good a player he is.”

