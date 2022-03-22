Ryan Porteous: Hibs confirm red card appeal and reveal ban length awaiting defender if it fails

Hibs have appealed the red card shown to Ryan Porteous in the 3-1 defeat at Aberdeen on Saturday.

By Matthew Elder
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 5:22 pm

The defender was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity after bringing down Ross McCrorie in the box with Lewis Ferguson scoring the resultant penalty to put the hosts 2-1 up.

Speaking after the match, Hibs manager Shaun Maloney confirmed his intention to appeal the decision.

“For me it was incorrect, Ryan’s gone for the ball," he said. “For sure it’s a penalty, but the rules state that he shouldn’t send him off because he’s made an attempt for the ball. It’s disappointing because it had a big effect on the game.”

Ryan Porteous leaves the field after being shown a red card in Hibs' 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

A Hibs statement on Tuesday confirmed that the appeal has now been lodged with the Scottish FA in a bid to overturn the red card, revealing that the centre-back will be suspended for three games if it fails.

It read: "We have lodged an appeal against Ryan Porteous’ red card in Saturday’s cinch Premiership match against Aberdeen.

“Porteous was dismissed just after the hour-mark for a challenge on Ross McCrorie, which resulted in a penalty kick as we were beaten 3-1 at Pittodrie.

“The appeal has now been submitted to the SFA, but if the red card is upheld, it means that our centre-half will miss our next three league games.”

A fast-track tribunal hearing will be held on Wednesday, March 23 where Hibs and the player will learn his fate.

