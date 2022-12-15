Ryan Porteous breaks silence on Hibs contract rejection as defender explains decision to leave boyhood club

Ryan Porteous has explained his decision to reject a new contract at Hibs in order to seek a move elsewhere.

Ryan Porteous has rejected a new contract offer at Hibs and could depart the club in January. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 23-year-old defender turned down a significant offer to remain at Easter Road and is now set to depart the club when his contract expires in the summer, if not before.

Porteous has been attracting interest from England and abroad, with Rangers also rumoured to be keen, and could be sold during the January transfer window if Hibs receive an acceptable offer for the Scotland centre-back, who made his senior international debut in the goalless draw in Ukraine in September which secured Nations League promotion and a Euro 2024 play-off spot.

Porteous has spent his entire career at Hibs having come through the academy at his boyhood club, but he feels the time is now right to take the next step.

"It was a very difficult one. It was something that I didn't take lightly and a decision I didn't make fast, but I've been here for a long time," he told Sky Sports.

"I felt like I was progressing very well as a player. I think it maybe just comes to that stage in everyone's career where you need to be taken out of your comfort zone a bit, to see a new challenge and take it in your stride, and see how good you can become as a player.

