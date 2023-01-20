As he runs out in front of Sunday’s derby crowd, Ryan Porteous is grateful he has been spared the kind of reception Hearts fans reserved for John Souttar last season when, like the Hibs defender now, he made it clear he would be letting his contract run down before setting off for pastures new.

Instead of filtering out boos and rancour, Porteous is looking for a fairytale finish to his Easter Road career as he makes the most of the matches he has left, including what is likely to be his last Edinburgh derby. In the matchday squad after sitting out the recent league defeat at Tynecastle through suspension, he is desperate to be a positive influence and sign off on a high.

Blackburn Rovers, Udinese and Toulouse are still in talks to sign the 23-year-old centre back, who has said he is keen to leave the “fishbowl” of Scottish football, where “people jump on the backs of Scottish talent", but he has stressed he has no say in the timing of any switch. There is still a chance that he will remain in Leith until the summer, but Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell has made it clear that the club are keen to cash in while they still can and the player understands why. He would just like a derby win to see them safely into the next round of the Scottish Cup.

“Football is a strange thing and you don’t know what can happen from one day to the next,” said Porteous. “Things are not in my hands just now but, if you could write a fairytale ending this is how it would be. All I can do is take every day as it comes because I’m not in control of it.

Ryan Porteous is likely to play in his last Edinburgh derby when Hibs welcome Hearts to Easter Road on Sunday.

“Obviously I want to win every game I play, but this one is definitely special for the city and for the fans. It would be good to get a win for them. If we win, would I want to stay on and see it through? It’s out of my hands because the club have made it clear, Ben has made it quite clear, he wants to cash in during this window.

“I think to not get anything would be a mistake for the club, it’s a business and if they don’t get the right offer then they’ll want to keep me until the end of the season. It’s a football club, it’s a business and it will be their decision. I think it’s right that Hibs get money. It’s got to a situation where it maybe shouldn’t have and I think if the club can get money, and an adequate replacement in, then that’s best for both parties.”

Hearts opted to hold onto Souttar last January, valuing his presence in the team higher than the money offered by Rangers to snap him up early. It made for an uncomfortable spell as Hearts fans booed their own man. But, despite initial fears, Porteous says Hibs fans have been more understanding.

“It is at the back of your mind when it first gets announced but they have been brilliant,” the Scotland defender continued. “They have backed me just like they have always done. You can obviously understand some fans being a bit disappointed but I don’t think that disappointment is towards me, it’s probably more towards the club.

Porteous played in Hibs' 1-1 draw with Hearts at Easter Road earlier in the season.

“If you ask 99 per cent of Hibs fans about the situation they would understand the reasons. For my part I think it was obviously a difficult situation, the way it was announced and stuff, but they have been excellent with me. You saw a lot of Hearts fans last year giving John Souttar a bit but that wasn’t the case with me. I think they respect how much I’ve supported the club growing up. I’ve been full time here the last five, six years and I’ve given a lot for the club and they have supported me through thick and thin.”

That harmony might have been trickier had Porteous been tipped to head along the M8 to one of the Glasgow sides rather than heading south or moving abroad. He is honest enough to confess he may have considered that, had it been the best way to develop his career and enhance his Scotland ambitions, but he feels that will be easier in England or on the continent, having seen so many others flourish in recent times.

“You want to be the best you can be and if that was in Scotland I would choose it,” admitted Porteous. “But, for me, it isn’t. I think I can go elsewhere. You see a lot of players that have gone down south, John McGinn and Scott McKenna in recent years, and others who have gone abroad, Lewis Ferguson, Aaron Hickey, Jack Hendry.

“A lot of players that people said weren’t good enough have left Scotland because it is a fishbowl and ou get caught up in it. A lot of people said Jack Hendry wasn’t good enough and he’s starting every game for Scotland now and he’s played in the Champions League in the last 18 months. That gives you a reason to want to further your career and take the best option.

Porteous is glad not to suffer the same backlash from Hibs fans as John Souttar did when it was announced he was leaving Hearts on a free.

“I wouldn’t say I was forced out but the best place to go is out of Scotland. A lot of people jump on the backs of Scottish talent. McGinn said that after the Ukraine game, that we should try to get these players to flourish and help them. I don’t think we do that enough.