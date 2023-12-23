Ross County v Hibs postponed after Global Energy Stadium pitch fails morning inspection
The cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Hibs has been postponed, the Dingwall club have announced.
Following heavy rain in the Highlands overnight and more forecast throughout Saturday, a pitch inspection was called by Ross County and the SPFL at 10am. The Staggies announced 30 minutes later that the decision had been taken to call the match off due to a waterlogged surface. A rescheduled date will be announced in due course.
Hibs had been expected to take a travelling support of approximately 1,000 fans, with many having already started their journey north.
It means Hibs have a free weekend ahead of Wednesday night’s eagerly anticipated derby clash with Hearts at Easter Road, with the Jambos taking on St Mirren later today. Ross County’s next match is away at Rangers on Wednesday as well.
The rest of Saturday’s SPFL card is so far unaffected by the inclement weather conditions, with Celtic hosting Livingston, Dundee facing Aberdeen, Hearts playing St Mirren and Kilmarnock welcoming St Johnstone to Ayrshire in the top flight.