Ross County 1-0 Hibs extras: Nisbet struggles continue as McGinn and Boyle targeted by Dingwall young team

Hibs' Christian Doidge walks off after being shown a red card by referee Gavin Duncan. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Joseph Hungbo was busy and used his strength and attacking presence to keep the pressure on Hibs and offer hope to his County team-mates.

LET DOWN

Hibs could have been ahead had Kevin Nisbet been more ruthless but the striker is still struggling to find the confidence and form that made him so prolific last term.

TURNING POINT

The County goal turned a match that Hibs had edged. It gave the home side a boost and rattled the visitors.

REFEREE WATCH

Gavin Duncan failed to cover himself in glory and that was long before the red cards. Inconsistent in his decision-making he refused to let play flow. Hibs are also adamant that the two red cards were harsh.

GAVE US A GIGGLE

The vocal Dingwall young team singing you’re just a ‘sh** John McGinn’ to the Scotland midfielder’s brother Paul and also taking umbrage and booing Martin Boyle when their appeals for a wave were ignored by the Socceroo.