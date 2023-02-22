Ron Gordon tribute planned for Viaplay Cup final as Celtic and Rangers to mark Hibs chairman's passing

Gordon passed away on Tuesday just a fortnight after writing an open letter to Hibs fans revealing he had been receiving treatment for cancer for much of the past year.
The SPFL have confirmed that, following consultation with both finalists, a minute's applause to mark the passing of the 68-year-old, who was also on the SPFL board, will be held ahead of kick-off at the national stadium.
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie said: “The SPFL Board, our staff and directors of both Rangers and Celtic were very keen to honour Ron’s memory following the news of his sudden passing.
“He was universally admired in the Scottish game and we are sure that both sets of fans will wish to play their part in honouring someone who had Scottish football’s very best interests at heart and who had played a key role in the development of the league in his time as a director.”
Both clubs released statements paying tribute to Gordon following the news of his death.
Celtic wrote: “Everyone at Celtic Football Club would like to share our sincere condolences. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Ron’s family, friends and everyone at Hibernian FC at this extremely sad time. RIP, Ron.”
Rangers added: “Rangers Football Club is deeply saddened to hear the news of the untimely death of Hibernian Executive Chairman, Ronald J Gordon. We offer our deepest condolences to Ronald’s family, loved-ones and all at Hibernian FC at this difficult time.”