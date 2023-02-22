Ron Gordon tribute planned for Viaplay Cup final as Celtic and Rangers to mark Hibs chairman's passing

A tribute to Hibs chairman Ron Gordon will take place prior to Sunday's Viaplay Cup final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park.

Gordon passed away on Tuesday just a fortnight after writing an open letter to Hibs fans revealing he had been receiving treatment for cancer for much of the past year.

The SPFL have confirmed that, following consultation with both finalists, a minute's applause to mark the passing of the 68-year-old, who was also on the SPFL board, will be held ahead of kick-off at the national stadium.

SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie said: “The SPFL Board, our staff and directors of both Rangers and Celtic were very keen to honour Ron’s memory following the news of his sudden passing.

A minute's applause in memory of Hibs chairman Ron Gordon will take place prior to the Viaplay Cup final. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“He was universally admired in the Scottish game and we are sure that both sets of fans will wish to play their part in honouring someone who had Scottish football’s very best interests at heart and who had played a key role in the development of the league in his time as a director.”

Both clubs released statements paying tribute to Gordon following the news of his death.

Celtic wrote: “Everyone at Celtic Football Club would like to share our sincere condolences. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Ron’s family, friends and everyone at Hibernian FC at this extremely sad time. RIP, Ron.”