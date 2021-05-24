Ron Gordon: Hibs' needs will be put first when considering any offers for prized assets

Hibernian chairman Ron Gordon (Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The US-based chairman was unable to rule out the possibility of some big-name departures but he did promise that the club would not sell itself short and allow anyone to go without adequate pecuniary recompense and a ready replacement to fill any void.

“The interests of the players are important to us but, ultimately, not at the expense of the club so what I would like to see us do now is build on the squad we have. There may be a consensus at some stage that we do move a player on but I don’t think we should be thinking of ourselves as a club that is willing to sell players just because somebody offers us money.

“To some degree, with the possible exception of John McGinn, we should have valued our players more [in the past]. Our number one priority is to compete and nothing we do should ever get in the way of that.”

That resolve was evident in January when the club turned down multi-million pound bids for top scorer Kevin Nisbet and defender Ryan Porteous, believing there was greater value in having them on hand as they chased down third place.

Even before Saturday’s Scottish Cup final disappointment there was renewed speculation linking several of this term’s top performers with transfers, including Nisbet, whose profile could soar if given the chance to shine for Scotland at next month’s Euros. But greater recognition equates to a bigger price tag, according to Gordon.

Martin Boyle, who will be on international duty for Australia over the summer could also be tough to hang onto thanks to the £500,000 buy-out clause in his contract. Ryan Porteous was also the focus of £1m interest from Millwall mid-season, while young Josh Doig has been linked with a switch to the EPL, with Watford.

Out-of-contract goalkeeper Ofir Marciano is already on his way and Jackson Irvine is now a free agent, able to determine his own future, so the club know there will have to be a rebuilding phase. It only remains to be seen who will be part of it.

“There will be times when we have to move players and, one, you have to balance the needs of the club and where we are with our squad etc, two, the value you put on that player, and, three, the player himself because it would not be fair for the club to deny a player the opportunity to go to a bigger club and make more money [without good reason]. So we have to balance all those things.

“The good thing is, we were not in a position, despite Covid etc, where we have to do anything. We don't have to sell anybody, the club is in a good position to retain everybody. Now, if a good opportunity presents itself for the club to make a transaction, excellent, if it is a good transaction for the player, excellent, and if the value is good and we have a plan for how we are going to replace that player or fill the void. Only then would we consider it.”

