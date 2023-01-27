News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Rocky Bushiri blow for Hibs as extent of defender's injury confirmed

Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri faces three months on the sidelines.

By Moira Gordon
3 minutes ago
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 10:13am
 Comment

The centre-back, who was carried off late on in Saturday’s Scottish Cup derby, has sustained a complicated ankle injury that will keep him out long term.

The extent of the injury was only discovered after the swelling had gone down far enough for medical staff to fully assess the damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The player, who joined the Leith club on loan from Norwich City last season before signing a permanent deal in the summer, is now scheduled to see a specialist.

Rocky Bushiri was injured in Hibs' 3-0 defeat to Hearts in the Scottish Cup fourth round last Sunday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Having taken time to settle in Scottish football, and win over the Easter Road support, he has played 19 games after he overcame another injury early in the campaign.

But the 23-year-old now faces a long rehabilitation. That is bad news for the player and the club, who already face losing centre-half Ryan Porteous, as his sale to Watford nears completion.

It had heightened the need for defensive recruits.

“Firstly we’re all gutted for Rocky and wish him a speedy recovery,” said manager Lee Johnson.

“Rocky was an important player for us, and we felt like he was getting better week on week.

“We will provide him with all the support he needs, rally round him, and help him return fitter and stronger than before.”

“This injury has been difficult for me to get my head around, but I have to stay positive and focus on returning stronger,” added the player.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I felt like Hibs fans were starting to see the best of me, so I’m determined to come back an even better player and hope to see all the fans soon.”

Ryan PorteousLee JohnsonNorwich CityWatford
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.