Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri faces three months on the sidelines.

The centre-back, who was carried off late on in Saturday’s Scottish Cup derby, has sustained a complicated ankle injury that will keep him out long term.

The extent of the injury was only discovered after the swelling had gone down far enough for medical staff to fully assess the damage.

The player, who joined the Leith club on loan from Norwich City last season before signing a permanent deal in the summer, is now scheduled to see a specialist.

Rocky Bushiri was injured in Hibs' 3-0 defeat to Hearts in the Scottish Cup fourth round last Sunday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Having taken time to settle in Scottish football, and win over the Easter Road support, he has played 19 games after he overcame another injury early in the campaign.

But the 23-year-old now faces a long rehabilitation. That is bad news for the player and the club, who already face losing centre-half Ryan Porteous, as his sale to Watford nears completion.

It had heightened the need for defensive recruits.

“Firstly we’re all gutted for Rocky and wish him a speedy recovery,” said manager Lee Johnson.

“Rocky was an important player for us, and we felt like he was getting better week on week.

“We will provide him with all the support he needs, rally round him, and help him return fitter and stronger than before.”

“This injury has been difficult for me to get my head around, but I have to stay positive and focus on returning stronger,” added the player.

