Reports claim Hibs could lose Martin Boyle for cut-price fee this summer

Martin Boyle has been in excellent form for Hibs this season. Picture: SNS

The Scottish Sun say the winger’s representatives had a buy-out clause inserted into his contract when he agreed to an extension earlier this season. The Australian international had been expected to let his contract run down and become a free agent this summer before he pledged another two years to the Easter Road side in late August.

Clubs in the UK and abroad are said to be monitoring the 28-year-old amid another outstanding season. Boyle has scored 15 goals in all competitions as he’s covered a number of positions in Jack Ross’ team.

The former Dundee attacker is certain to start this Saturday when Hibs take on St Johnstone at Hampden in the Scottish Cup final. Along with defenders Darren McGregor, Paul Hanlon, David Gray and Lewis Stevenson, Martin Boyle was in the squad for the 3-2 triumph over Rangers in 2016, though he was an unused substitute.

