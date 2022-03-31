Regan Charles-Cook: What does the future hold for the Premiership's top scorer with Aberdeen and Hibs linked

Regan Charles-Cook is the Premiership's top scorer. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Premiership’s top scorer is out of contract in the summer and, in all likelihood, is already attracting plenty of interest from clubs north and south of the border.

In January, Aberdeen and Hibs were both linked with the winger.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easter Road boss Shaun Maloney didn't get drawn into discussing Charles-Cook personally but in terms of the “profile” of player he was looking for, the 25-year-old certainly fit the description.

"I think the profile that we're looking for is speed and that one-v-one ability,” he said.

The Scotsman understands a return to England, where he played for Gillingham and Charlton Athletic, is the most likely destination.

Charles-Cook has come on leaps and bounds under Mackay, the former Cardiff City manager using the player’s pace higher up the pitch, encouraging him to get in the box and utilising his counter-attacking qualities.

In turn, the Grenada international has hit 13 goals in 30 appearances.

“He will have as many options as he and his agent decide to have in the summer,” Mackay told the Daily Record.

“What we do is speak to him on a regular basis, him and his agent, and it has been a very amicable conversation with the club in terms of what we can offer.

“Then it’s up to an individual to decide if the grass is greener somewhere else.”

He continued: “At the end of the day money talks. If someone decides that they’re going to double his wages, what can you do? Anybody would have to look at that.”