Heading into the latest Edinburgh derby, Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall has described Hearts manager Steven Naismith as “really annoying”. But the ex Scotland keeper says that is only the case when he is part of the opposition.

The pair renewed acquaintances when the capital teams met up just days after the Gorgie gaffer was placed in interim charge last season and Marshall says his former international team-mate turned out to be the same on the sidelines as he was on the pitch.

“Aye, really annoying! As a team-mate he was someone you wanted on your team but I can tell when the Hibs fans get wound up. It’s football and the way he was on the pitch, he was a pest, he was a winner, he was a hard-worker and someone you wanted on your team. He’s taken that into the managerial and coaching side of things but he’s on the other side of the fence now so I hope it doesn’t go too well for him!”

Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall addresses the media ahead of the derby against Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Naismith’s charges lost that first encounter. “The derby was his first game in charge last season and he never had much of a chance to change. But it’s difficult; every manager is under pressure. You can go from being under pressure one week to high as a kite the next.

“It’s good that young, Scottish coaches are getting a chance – I know from working alongside him with Scotland how much Stevie was looking forward to making the step into coaching. Unfortunately, we’re on opposite sides of the city but I think he’ll do well. He’s trying to put his stamp on the team which is difficult after Robbie Neilson had a relatively successful time getting the club to Europe and finishing third.”

Unbeaten in three derby clashes since Naismith was appointed – the last two have ended in stalemate – Marshall and Co want to build on that.

“We need to win games. We’ve had two draws in a row at Tynecastle but this is a home game so it would be nice to go out there and win. The draw on the last day of the season suited Hearts more and because this one is our home game we know the onus is on us to win.

“The one at the end of last season at Tynecastle, emotions spilled over at the end – in the last game of the season that can happen. We know how much it means. It’s been a powder keg fixture so it’s a great advert for Scotland because there are two massive rivalries and the fans add to that. I’m looking forward to this one.”

Hibs go into the game on the back of a match-free weekend following the postponement of their league fixture with Ross County at the weekend, and while third-placed Hearts sit five points clear of sixth-placed Hibs there has been very little to separate the sides in recent weeks, with Hearts collecting 15 points from a possible 21, while Hibs have gathered 13 from the same number of games.