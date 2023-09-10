'Real statement of intent': Former Hibs boss Lee Johnson makes quick management return with Fleetwood Town

Exactly two weeks after being sacked by Hibs, Lee Johnson has returned to management after being appointed by Fleetwood Town to replace Scott Brown.

The 42-year-old former Bristol City and Sunderland boss takes charge of the Cod Army seven days on from them axing Scott Brown, having made a winless start to the Sky Bet League One season. Fleetwood sit second-bottom of the table with a single point from six matches, having lost each of their last five.

Chief executive Steve Curwood said on the club’s official website: “We are delighted to attract someone with the calibre and record of Lee Johnson to Fleetwood Town – we see this move as a real statement of intent at the club. During the process, we made it clear we were looking for an experienced manager who can help take what we feel is a very good squad up the table, and help to develop the club as a whole.

“We were hugely impressed by the number of impressive candidates and after a thorough interview process, Lee was the stand-out candidate. We’d like to welcome him to Highbury Stadium and look forward to working with him in the future.”

After spells managing Oldham and Barnsley, Johnson had just short of five years with Bristol City in the Championship before moving on in December 2020 to Sunderland, who he oversaw winning the EFL Trophy that season.