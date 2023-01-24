Rangers have moved a step closer to signing midfielder Nicolas Raskin, according to reports in Belgium.

The player travelled to London where he passed his medical ahead of a proposed move to Ibrox. However, Rangers have yet to agreed a fee with Standard Liege for the January transfer of the 21-year-old, reports Le Soir.

Raskin, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has not played for Liege since November and wasn't in the squad for the weekend’s 4-1 loss to Royal Antwerp as he continues to train with the club’s under-23 side.

"He’s a player I’m aware of, a very good player who is out of contract in the summer,” Rangers boss Michael Beale said. “One that has attracted a lot of attention. There’s an interest from us but I’m sure there is from a number of clubs."

The club confirmed their first signing under Beale on Monday with the arrival of Todd Cantwell.