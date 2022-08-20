Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His men took the lead after a Rocky Bushiri tug at Antonio Colack presented James Tavernier the opportunity to convert from the spot.

“I saw that the ball went back to the goalie. Antonio went to press him and it looked like he held him with his hands so it is a foul in the penalty box,” said the Rangers gaffer.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a decision that infuriated Hibs, who had appeals waved aside following a similar incident between Tavernier and Hibs’ Belgian defender at the other end. Hibs fought back through Martin Boyle before a Tom Lawrence header allowed Rangers to regain the lead.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst during the cinch Premiership match at Easter Road against Hibs.

But by the time Josh Campbell ensured a share of the points, Rangers had been reduced to nine men as John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos were sent packing.

“I have said it before. Of course VAR will help the ref make the right decisions, especially with the red cards and you can have time to think about it. You can clearly see if it is a red card or not and now once the decision is made you cannot overturn it. I am very pro VAR but until it is here we cannot change that.”

But he was disappointed that his men, who travel to Eindhoven for the second leg of their Champions League play-off tie midweek against PSV, had to work so hard as a consequence.

“It was a game where a lot of things happened,” added Van Bronckhorst. “It was a very physical game and after the two red cards we were fighting to get the win. It was always going to be difficult, we almost succeeded.

“But it cost us, with nine men, a lot of energy to prevent them scoring and we worked hard to deny them the goal. In the end we came up short.”