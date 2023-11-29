The broadcaster has taken over Viaplay’s rights and is a main partner in Scottish football now

Premier Sports will become one of the principal partners in Scottish sport once again from next year after it regained rights for Scotland men’s football matches, Scottish Cup and League Cup ties plus the United Rugby Championship, which involves pro teams Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors.

The broadcaster sold its UK sports properties to Viaplay in the summer of 2022 but the Nordic-based company announced last year that they would exit the British market in a cost-cutting move. There was some doubt as to what would happen to the games Viaplay screen in Scottish football and rugby but any fears have been allayed by the news that Premier Sports will provide a “seamless” transition, taking over Viaplay’s channels on Sky and Virgin and providing an online streaming service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from Premier Sports read: “Premier Sports is delighted to announce it will be returning to the UK in early 2024 subject to competition approval having agreed to take back control of the business which was recently sold to the Viaplay Group.

Premier Sports is back in Scottish sport.

“Premier Sports offering of great content will continue to be delivered via the same channels on Sky and Virgin. Customers preferring to stream can continue to use Amazon Prime and iTunes while Premier Sports will launch its own newly enhanced streaming service when the brand returns to the UK early in the new year. The new service will once again feature 24/7 access to the 2 Premier Sports TV channels plus access to all additional key content live making it a device led hub of live sport. For current customers, this will mean a seamless transition to Premier Sports and very much business as usual with all the great content still available to watch on customers preferred platforms.

“The Sports broadcaster returns to the UK with continued coverage of the Scottish FA Cup and exclusive Scottish League Cup. International football will continue to be showcased with Scotland’s national team games and the UEFA Euro 2024 playoffs as countries countdown UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany.

"Every game from LALIGA will be available as Jude Bellingham’s Real Madrid fight it out in a 4-way title battle. Rugby is covered for fans across the UK with every game live from the United Rugby Championship including making it the only place to see exclusive coverage of Glasgow and Edinburgh, all Ulster’s home and away games as well as exclusive games featuring Cardiff, Dragons RFC, Ospreys and Scarlets. Premier Sports exclusive EPCR Challenge Cup coverage will also feature games involving Edinburgh, Ospreys and Cardiff while select games will also be broadcast from every round of the TOP14. NHL and NASCAR continue to be represented and new content to provide even greater value will be added.”