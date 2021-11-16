Paul Hanlon signs new Hibs deal - 'I feel like I'm coming into my peak'

Paul Hanlon has signed a contract extension at Hibs until 2024. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

After finalising the contract extension, the 31-year-old, whose current deal was due to expire at the end of this season, will lead the team out at Hampden this weekend, for their fifth successive cup semi, when they take on Rangers for a place in the Premier Sports Cup final.

A player who broke through into the first team in 2008, graduating from the academy into the first team under Mixu Paatelainen, he has made 481 appearances for the club and earned international recognition with Scotland.

Last season, he made more Premiership appearances than any other squad member and helped deliver Hibs’ highest league finish in 16 years, turning in performances that earned him plaudits and that Scotland call-up, as well as the club captaincy when David Gray joined manager Jack Ross’ coaching team in the summer.

A boyhood fan and club stalwart, he is eighth on the all-time appearance list, and was, most memorably, a member of the club’s 2016 Scottish Cup winning side.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” he said of the new deal. “Talks moved forward when Ben Kensell came in and I’m really glad it’s over the line.

“When I was younger, my main aim was to just play for Hibs, which I’ve managed to do, and everything else has been a bonus. I’m delighted to represent and play for my boyhood club for a number of years.

“I feel like I’m coming into my peak years as a central defender, and hopefully more is still to come. It’s an honour to be captain of this club and hopefully I can be a successful one.”

“It’s clear to everyone how much this football club means to Paul and equally how important he is to this team,” added his delighted manager.

“Paul is an outstanding professional and sets standards on a daily basis by how he trains and conducts himself.

“He is continuing to develop his leadership qualities by having the responsibility of club captaincy and I am delighted that he will remain part of our continued future progress.”