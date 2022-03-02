Kevin Nisbet scan results confirm Hibs' worst fears as striker vows to bounce back from season-ending injury

The player will now need to see a specialist to ascertain the full extent of the injury but he will not feature again this season, ruling him out of the club’s push for a European place and Scottish Cup success, as well as Scotland’s World Cup play-off matches later this month.

The 24 year-old, who has netted nine goals this term, knew something was wrong the minute he went down under a challenge from Celtic defender Carl Starfelt, in the first half of the weekend contest.

And his worst fears were confirmed yesterday.

Kevin Nisbet receives treatment for a knee injury during the 0-0 draw with Celtic at Easter Road on Sunday. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Gesturing for immediate assistance on Sunday, he received treatment and was able to hobble to the side of the pitch but the devastated Scotland forward headed straight up the tunnel, and the initial diagnosis was not good as he left the stadium on crutches, wearing a knee brace.

Club medical staff suspected ligament damage and, after undergoing a scan on Monday, those fears have been confirmed.

The player had been touted for a multi-million pound move last term but saw out the end of that campaign and the beginning of this one at Easter Road as his suitors failed to meet Hibs’ valuation. But in a headline-grabbing year, the high-scoring target man made his Scotland breakthrough in March 2021 and was part of Steve Clarke’s squad for the delayed Euro 2020 finals.

But, his hopes of following that up with an appearance at a World Cup are now in jeopardy and he will have to depend on his national team-mates booking Scotland’s place at the Qatar finals without his help, as he focuses on his road to rehabilitation.

"Everyone at Hibernian FC knows the type of person Kevin is and we are sure we’ll see him back in action as quickly as possible," said a club spokesperson.

“This is a set back but I have my head around it already. I will stay focused and positive aiming to get back into action for Hibs and Scotland quickly," added the striker.

“I think Hibs fans were starting to see the best of me again, but this will just make me more determined to become an even better player as I’m not the type to retreat into a corner and hope for the best.

“I will work with the medical team and believe they can help to make sure I come back stronger and better.

“One of my biggest disappointments is that I won’t be able to help Hibs for the remainder of this season, but I’m confident the manager and my team mates will get the job done.”