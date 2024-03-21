Nick Montgomery reveals why entire Hibs squad travelled to Kirkcaldy - 'that's what we are as a club'

Nick Montgomery insisted on the entire Hibs squad attending Lewis Vaughan's Raith Rovers testimonial as a fitting tribute to the boyhood Hibee.

Vaughan was given a guard of honour and a rousing reception from a 2240 crowd inside Stark's Park on Wednesday night but was on the losing side as a Hibs XI featuring experience and youth claimed a 5-1 win.

Will Fish was given the first 45 minutes while Hibs fringe players Paul Hanlon, Lewis Stevenson and Jair Tavares were all handed their first starts in seven weeks, with all three getting on the scoresheet. Youngsters Reuben McAllister and Josh McDonald were also on target with Callum Smith netting a consolation for the Championship title contenders as Hibs gave a number of academy prospects a decent run out.

Raith's Lewis Vaughan shakes hands with Hibs manager Nick Montgomery during the testimonial match at Stark's Park. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The rest of the Hibs squad, which included Martin Boyle following his recent hospitalisation for a head knock suffered in the 2-0 Scottish Cup defeat to Rangers, all watched on from the stand.

Montgomery explained that he was keen to give Vaughan the support he deserved as the 28-year-old marked 13 years at Raith which have included a remarkable recovery from four ACL injuries.

"I'd never met him until tonight but I had a chat with him before and he's a great guy," the Hibs boss said. "He's a big Hibs fan, so I thought it would be fitting for us to take the game.

"For me, that's what we are as a club. He's a Hibs fan. His family are Hibs fans. He's from Edinburgh and everybody is representing the club. The boys that are injured, the boys that are resting, I thought it was really important to have everyone here tonight to show support for a great achievement from Lewis.

"I thought it was a good occasion for him and it's all about Lewis tonight. It was a good opportunity to get minutes into the boys that needed it and have a look at some of the young boys, so I'm very pleased with how the game went."

Centre-back Fish was the only regular starter on display but Montgomery was happy to give the Manchester United loanee more minutes despite his status as a virtual ever present in the Hibs defence this season.