Nick Montgomery opens up on Harry McKirdy's emotional Hibs return and speaks on transfers - including Kris Moore link

Harry McKirdy embraces manager Nick Montgomery after his Hibs return.

While Hibs were no doubt pleased to score a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 2-2 with Motherwell, it was clear what the biggest plus point was for manager Nick Montgomery – the return of striker Harry McKirdy.

The 26-year-old has not featured at all this season after a routine pre-season scan identified a heart issue. McKirdy had cardiac surgery in August and was not expected to play again until after the winter break. However, given the high absentee list facing Montgomery, the manager decided to name the ex-Swindon man on the subs bench and brought him on 87 minutes. Hibs were trailing 2-1 at this point, Elie Youan’s 28th-minute opener superseded by goals from Theo Bair and Bevis Mugabi, but they found a leveller in stoppage time via Youan once more. But it was McKirdy’s appearance after career-saving surgery that delighted Montgomery.

"If people saw Harry and knew what he’d been through on a daily basis, it’s been really emotional today,” said Montgomery. “To see that, some things are more important than football. You’re talking about a kid who didn’t know if he’d play football again. He’s been up and down and had some real down periods. I’ve spoken to Harry nearly every day I’ve been at the club and he seemed a million miles away then the last few weeks he got a new lease of life. We’ve had him in the last few training sessions and he’s a real livewire. I probably didn’t want to put him on today for more than two minutes but needs must and he lifted the crowd.

“The energy when he came on, seeing him pressing people and with a smile on his face at the end. It was an amazing moment for him and it gives him a bit of confidence to get back into full training and hopefully after the break be available to make an impact off the bench because I think that’s where we’ve really struggled this last couple of months.”

Montgomery will now hope that Hibs can get more of their injured players back during the winter break – and make signings. “We’ve highlighted a lot of players we want, the positions we need strengthened. You only need to see today, look at our squad, that’s the reality,” said Montgomery. “But it’s not easy. You need to have the budget, the finances. And then they’ve got to be available, willing to come in – and able to make an immediate impact.

“It’s about finding the balance and finding players who can make an immediate impact. I’m working hard with [director of football] Brian McDermott and the scouts. We’ve identified plenty. But bringing them in is not easy. Clubs don’t want to let quality players go. They want to protect themselves. But we’ll keep trying. Hopefully we’ll bring in a couple over the next couple of weeks. We want them in as quickly as possible, to get them into training. Especially when the international boys are away. We definitely need a few bodies.”