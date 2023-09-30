Nick Montgomery: If I was a Hibs fan I would be frustrated but not disappointed

Nick Montgomery was left lamenting Hibs’ profligacy in front of goal as he watched his team fail to make their pressure count in a goal-less draw with Dundee.

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery applauds the fans after the 0-0 draw with Dundee. (Photo by Simon Wootton / SNS Group)

The hosts created some 23 chances on goal - with nine officially going down as on target. The likes of Dylan Vente, Paul Hanlon, Martin Boyle, Elie Youan and Will Fish were all guilty of wasting good opportunities.

Dundee themselves could easily have been celebrating victory themselves, Owen Beck having a stinging shot parried by David Marshall late in the game.

“We are definitely frustrated,” declared Montgomery. “I thought we did more than enough to win the game. The stats don’t win you a game of football but 23 shots, I think we had ten on target to their two so definitely frustrating but we’ll take the positives, another clean sheet, a good performance from everybody.

“I can’t fault the boys’ effort, the effort was there, the attitude was there and I thought we played some great stuff; just a bit of luck at the end we needed but we move on. If I was a fan, I don’t think I would be disappointed – just frustrated because the boys played some very good stuff.

“Again, every stat in the game is positive. But of course you want to see your team win, I want the team to win – and the boys wanted to win. But the fans backed the boys all the way. Yeah, players are going to be frustrated because they want to win the game.

“But I thought the crowd today were superb. They kept willing the boys on.”

It was Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall that was called into action after 12 minute when he repelled a powerful Rudden header. Hibs also looked dangerous on the attack and Vente had a header saved at the back post by Dundee keeper Trevor Carson.

The experienced Dundee shot-stopper then got in the way of a Paul Hanlon opportunity before keeping out Joe Newell’s free-kick on the stroke of half-time.

After Dundee striker Rudden fired just wide at the start of the second period, Hibs upped their intensity and it seemed like it was only a matter of time before they got the breakthrough.

Boyle had a shot saved from close range before Youan was also kept out by Carson. The Northern Irishman then had to be alert to keep out a Vente flick at the near post.

Hibs kept coming but it was not their day in front of goal. Fish headed over before sub Christian Doidge fired straight at Carson.

Dundee could have nicked it at the end following a flowing counter led by McCowan. Sub Ryan Howley crossed for Beck but the on loan Liverpool wingback’s stinging volley was straight at Marshall.

Dundee manager Docherty said: “It would have been the complete performance if we had scored from the counter attack at the end. If it goes either side of big Marsh [Hibs keeper David Marshall], I think it’s a goal. That would have capped off an absolutely fantastic performance.