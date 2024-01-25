Nick Montgomery admits Hibs in 'difficult period' as he assesses Rangers defeat and impact of new trio

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery at full time after the 3-0 defeat to Rangers at Easter Road. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

With two wins from seven, Hibs manager Nick Montgomery has admitted that the team is having to navigate “a difficult period” but he believes that having made some quality signings things will improve throughout the remainder of the season.

“I know results are what people look at, and that’s easy because everybody wants the right result,” he said after his men went down 3-0 to Rangers at Easter Road. “I want to win games of football, and we have won some good games. We’ve also been unlucky with results where we deserved more. But the facts are the facts and right now we’re in a difficult period. I can’t make excuses, but it’s fact that we have 10 first-team players out [through injury, illness and international commitments]. But I also see that as an opportunity for the likes of Kanayo Megwa and Rory Whittaker. These experiences will make them better players, and when they’re older they’ll be good players for the first team. But right now I’m asking them to do a lot.”

Megwa was culpable in the build up to the opening goal but more experienced options for that position are limited. And, while it proved a comfortable win for the visitors in the end, Hibs did have some chances. Had they gone in, it may have applied more pressure on Philippe Clement’s men.

“It’s a disappointing result against quality opposition, and what you can’t do is give away poor goals. The first goal is totally avoidable, and the second is a good strike. But, before that, Elie Youan has a great chance, and we could possibly have had a penalty. Dylan Vente is getting pulled, and it’s six of one, half a dozen of the other. It hits the defender on the hand, and those are the moments that change the game.

“Then we come out in the second-half and have two massive moments. Myziane has a chance from six yards and the goalkeeper makes a great save. If that goes in, it’s 2-1, the crowd gets up and we probably get back into the game. Emiliano has a great chance and another great save, but if you don’t take your chances you end up chasing the game, and you can’t do that against Rangers.

“We’re in a rebuilding phase. I knew that coming into the club, and that this January transfer window wasn’t going to be easy. We’ve brought three quality players in but they need to get up to speed.

“In January, you don’t bring in players who have been playing every week. The only way to get fit is by working hard in training and getting minutes in games. The game is very quick when you’ve been out for a while, but I thought Myziane Maolida [who started the match] had some great moments and almost scored. Emiliano [Marcondes] comes on and you can see his quality. He’s a top level player – some of the passes he made, and the way the game slows down when he gets the ball. He had a chance and I know he’ll be disappointed, because those are the type he normally scores.