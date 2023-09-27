Nick Montgomery acclaims what Hibs 'epitomised' in win over St Mirren as he reacts to semi-final draw

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery praised his side’s character as they fought back against St Mirren in the Viaplay Cup tie to book a semi-final showdown with Aberdeen.

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery celebrates at full time after the Viaplay Cup quarter-final win over St Mirren at Easter Road. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The pair will meet at Hampden on November 4 or 5 after the Easter Road side overcame a first-half deficit to run out 4-2 winners against Stephen Robinson’s in-form Paisley side.

“I thought it was a really good game of football, a good cup tie under the lights. I saw great character from the boys and I thought we deserved to win the game.

“We created more than enough chances to win two games. But fair play to them, they came as the form team in the league. They’ve had a fantastic start to the season but we saw that as an opportunity to put an end to that run.

“I’m really proud of the boys’ effort because it has been a big couple of weeks. I thought that performance epitomised everything in terms of team spirit. And in the second half we played some great stuff.”

Having lost the opening goal to a Scott Tanser strike, the new Easter Road gaffer said he believed that his men could turn things around after the interval.

“They were always going to come full of confidence and at first I thought we played into their hands a little bit. They like to catch you on the counter attack and sit back and bomb forward quickly. The goal we conceded was sloppy from us. It was a great strike but it was the only shot they had in the first half.

“So at half-time we said to stay calm and stick to the gameplan and we knew if we kept moving the ball the way we did they would tire.”

Goals from Elie Youan, and Dylan Vente’s fourth in four games, put them into the lead and while Keanu Baccus levelled, Martin Boyle produced two late goals to wrap up the victory.

“Boyley was outstanding, he could have had a hat-trick. Jordan Obita, Lewis Miller. It was a big shift from everyone. Dylan Vente is on fire at the moment.

“I thought the fans wanted the game to carry on at the end, because we were creating chances at will. But it’s all about getting through to a semi-final at Hampden, so I’m really proud of everyone involved.”

The semi final draw saw them avoid derby rivals Hearts and Rangers. Instead it paired them with Aberdeen, the team they defeated earlier this month in Premiership action.

“They deserve to be there,” said Montgomery, “as we do. Irrespective of who the opposition is, it’s a semi-final. You don’t go there not trying to win, when there’s a final at stake.

“When you’re in that competition, you want to get to the final. This club has won cups before, but you have to earn the right.

“Hampden is the national stadium, the sort of place you want to play. Hopefully we can bring a good crowd to that game – and I’m sure Aberdeen will, as well.