Next Hibs manager: Roy Keane remains favourite alongside Premiership boss, Henning Berg link

The Easter Road side are set to welcome their sixth manager in six years ahead of next season.

David Gray has been placed in interim charge for the remainder of the campaign and will be looking to make it two wins from two at Livingston on Saturday after steering the club to their first league win since the middle of February last weekend when they defeated St Mirren in Paisley.

Hibs owner Ron Gordon and chief executive Ben Kensell are in London meeting with candidates and representatives with a shortlist expected to be concluded next week of the options the club are serious about.

One name who is unlikely to be on that shortlist is former Manchester United and Rangers centre-back Henning Berg.

The Norwegian has been credited with an interest in the position but The Scotsman understands he is not being considered.

Berg does have significant managerial experience having had jobs in his homeland with Lyn, Lillestrøm and Stabæk, plus a stint as Blackburn Rovers boss where he won the Premier League under Kenny Dalglish as a player. The 52-year-old had a 52 per cent win ratio at Hungarian side Videoton but his most successful spells were at Legia Warsaw in Poland and Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus, leading both to league titles.

Berg's former colleague at Manchester United Roy Keane remains the bookies favourite alongside Ross County boss Malky Mackay, while Philip Cocu’s name has been touted in what is an intriguing time for Hibs fans.

Henning Berg has been linked with the Hibs job. Picture: SNS