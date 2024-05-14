Hibs are once again in search of a new head coach after Nick Montgomery was sacked by the club on Tuesday morning.

A 4-0 home defeat to Aberdeen put at end to the 42-year-old’s eight-month reign at Easter Road, with the club admitting Montgomery and his coaching staff did “not deliver the results we had hoped for” in a club statement.

They added it was “not a decision we made lightly” but admitted it felt like a “necessary one to move the team forward”. Assistant head coach Sergio Raimundo and goalkeeping coach Miguel Miranda have also departed Hibs with immediate effect.

With a revamp that includes the appointment of a new sporting director expected at Easter Road in the coming weeks, the appointment of a new head coach that suits the model the club hope to implement is vital to Hibs long-term - and short-term - future. Former captain David Gray will step into the hot seat for a fourth time as caretaker manager for the club’s remaining two games of the season against Motherwell and bottom side Livingston. But which man will be handed the task of turning the ship around at Hibs in the coming weeks and months?

Here are eight bosses who could be next in the Easter Road dugout.

1 . David Gray An icon at the club, Gray will be given an audition having been handed the caretaker role until the end of the current campaign. He has been overlooked in his three previous spells at caretaker, so it feels unlikely the club will turn to him. However, there is a chance depending on how well the team perform in these next two games.

2 . Derek McInnes Could the 52-year-old be tempted to leave Kilmarnock after securing European football with them at the weekend? It feels unlikely. His standing in the Scottish Premiership is as good as ever and Hibs could look to tempt him to jump ship and move to Leith as part of their summer revamp.

3 . Rhys McCabe While he may be a little young and inexperienced, the Airdrieonians player/manager is developing a reputation as one of Scotland's best young coaches. He guided his side to fourth in the Championship this term and has been tipped for a big future. Still just 31-years-old.